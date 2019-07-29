Bring it Home Dance Concert at Seabury Hall

The annual Bring it Home dance concert will be at Seabury Hall from Friday, August 2nd until Sunday, August 4th. It’s presented by Adaptations Dance Theater (ADT), Maui’s professional contemporary dance company. This summer production celebrates artistry, and welcomes Maui-raised dancers (who have pursued careers off-island) to “bring it home” and join them on stage. Go online for tickets and a schedule of showtimes. $15. 7:30pm. Seabury Hall’s ‘A’ali’ikuhonua Creative Arts Center, (480 Olinda Road, Makawao); adaptationsdancetheater.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/ Adaptations Dance Theater

