Bring it Home at Seabury Hall

The annual “Bring it Home” dance performance will be at Seabury Hall on Friday, July 6th and Saturday, July 7th. Now in its third year, attendees can look forward to a performing arts show full of Maui’s professional contemporary dancers. Go online for more info. Friday: Opening Night Reception. 5:30pm. Saturday: All ages. 5:30pm. $15-$55. Seabury Hall, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-572-7235; Seaburyhall.org; Adaptationsdancetheater.com/bring-it-home
photo courtesy of Adaptations Dance Theater
