Beauty and the Beast at Historic Iao Theater

A production of “Beauty and the Beast” will be at Historic Iao Theater from Saturday July 28th-Sunday, July 29th. The classic story is about a young woman named Belle and The Beast, a young prince that’s under the spell of an enchantress. If The Beast can learn to be loved, the spell can be broken. Will time run out? Find out this weekend. $6-$10. Schedule: Saturday July 28th at 11am, Sunday July 29th at 1pm. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-244-8680; Mauionstage.com

photo courtesy of MAPA