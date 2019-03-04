Baldwin Theatre Guild Performs Willy Wonka on Friday, March 8th and runs during the weekends until Sunday, March 17th. Watch students of Baldwin Performing Arts Learning Center (PALC) bring this classic story to life. See Oompa Loompas, nut cracking squirrels, incredible set design, and Willy Wonka himself. They’ll also be singing and dancing to tunes like “Candyman,” and “Pure Imagination.” The show is directed by Linda Carnevale, the musical director is Tana Larson, and it’s choreographed by Dejah Padon. $5-$12. No reservations, and the box office opens 45-minutes before show time. Seating begins at 6:30pm. Baldwin Auditorium, (1650 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Wailuku); 808-727-3297

photo courtesy of Facebook/Mieko Horikoshi

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events