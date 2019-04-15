See a puppetry production of “Avenue Q” at ProArts Playhouse in Kihei from Friday, April 19th until Sunday, May 5th. It’s a Tony Award-winning comedy musical about a bright-eyed college graduate named Princeton. He arrives in the big city with big dreams and a tiny bank account. He moves into a shabby apartment on Avenue Q, meets his “girl next door,” a Republican, and an internet techie. Attend, LOL, and find out what happens! $20-$30. 7:30pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-463-6550; proartsmaui.com

photo courtesy of ProArts

