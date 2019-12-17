Auditions for ‘Out of Order’ at ProArts Playhouse in Kihei

Auditions for “Out of Order” will be at ProArts Playhouse in Kihei on January 13th and 14th (6-9pm). All interested actors and actresses are encouraged to sign up online as soon as possible. “Out of Order” is a farce stage production that was originally written by English playwright, Ray Cooney. The Maui production will be directed by David Below and take place this March. Sign up online. 18+. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; proartsmaui.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Out of Order by Ray Cooney

