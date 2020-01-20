Aspen Santa Fe Ballet at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The Aspen Santa Fe Ballet will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, January 23rd. Attendees can expect a world-class ballet experience with a production that fuses contemporary classical and new choreographic talent. The program will include “1st Flash,” “Where We Left Off,” and “Silent Ghost.” $35-$65; Half-price for children (3-12) and 10 percent discount for MACC Members. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

