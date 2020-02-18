‘As You Like It’ at Maui High School

A production of As You Like It will be at Maui High School from Friday, February 21st until the 29th. Presented by MHS’s Saber Theatre, Shakespeare’s classic will come alive on stage with talented student actors and live music by the MHS Music Club. Go online for tickets and showtime info. $5. Free for children 5 and under. 6:30pm. Maui High School, (660 S. Lono Ave., Kahului); 808-727-4051; mauihighschoolfoundation.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/Brecht Bug

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events



Share this:

Comments

comments