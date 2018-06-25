Army of Sass Presents Queen Bey at The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina

Maui Time

Army of Sass Maui Presents ‘Queen Bey’ at The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina on Friday, June 29th. Paying tribute to the ‘Queen Bey’ Beyonce, Army Of Sass Maui will present a show full of hair flips and booty poppin’. The showcase will feature choreographed pieces to a handful of Beyonce’s classic hits. The event will also feature acrobatic artists from Cirquelicious, Maui Hoop Girl and beats by DJ Sweets. 21+. $15-20. Doors open at 9pm, show starts at 10:30pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); Eventbrite.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Army of Sass

 

