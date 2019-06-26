Army of Sass Present ‘Snow White’ at Lahaina Loft

Army of Sass will present ‘Snow White’ at Lahaina Loft on Saturday, June 29th. Who will prevail in the fight against good and evil? Will Snow White (with the help of her Sass-ettes) be able to defeat the Evil Queen and her army? Here’s an enchantingly sassy event to attend in Lahaina this weekend. Tickets available on Eventbrite. $25-$45. 6pm. Lahaina Loft, (736 Front St., Lahaina); armyofsass.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Army of Sass

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events