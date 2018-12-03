Army of Sass Christmas Show at Casanova

The Army of Sass Christmas Show will be at Casanova Makawao on Saturday, December 8th. The show will be a take on a classic Halloween-Christmas crossover with Jaxx the Pumpkin Queen, a quirky cast of Halloween minions, and a certain Christmas cutie. There’ll also be special performances by Tika Carter, Amy Erickson, Cirquielicious, DJ Sylphonix (aka Sweets), and Gary O’Neal. 21+. $15. 9:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; casanovamaui.com
photo courtesy of Fuzzbox Productions
