Aotearoa’s Finest at Maui Arts and Cultural Center 

Aotearoa’s Finest will perform at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, Jan. 25. The group is on the forefront of a new generation of indigenous performers from Aotearoa, New Zealand. Their music fuses cultural roots with honest, gripping lyrics. See Maisey Zika, Rob Ruha, Seth Haapu and Horomona Horo, New Zealand’s leading practitioner in traditional Maori instruments. $40. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org
Photo courtesy the MACC
