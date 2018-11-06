‘Anything Goes’ at Seabury Hall

A production of Anything Goes will be at Seabury Hall from Saturday, November 10th until Sunday, November 18th. Seabury Hall is opening its 30th anniversary season with one of Cole Porter’s greatest musicals. It’s a 1930s comedy-romance set on an ocean liner. See over two dozen of Maui’s student actors on stage: sailors, gangsters, Evangelist singers, society debutantes, and a certain Wall Street tycoon. Pre-sale: $5-$13; Door: $7-$15. Showtimes: Friday and Saturday 7pm and Sunday 3pm. Seabury Hall, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-572-7235; Seaburyhall.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/Seabury Hall
