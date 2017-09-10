Annual Richard Ho`opi`i Leo Ki`eki`e Falsetto Contest at Ka`anapali Beach Hotel

The 16th annual Richard Ho`opi`i Leo Ki`eki`e Falsetto Contest will be at Ka`anapali Beach Hotel on Saturday, Sept. 16. As part of the Festivals of Aloha, this year’s falsetto contest is themed Aloha ka Ho`i a ka Holokahiki–”Beloved is the sailors return home as they join in the celebration of the return of Hokule`a and Hikianalia.” The ticket price includes a buffet dinner, festival ribbon and entertainment. $60. 5:30pm. Ka`anapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Ka`anapali Pkwy.); 808-280-8098; Kbhmaui.com; Festivalsofaloha.com
Photo courtesy of Facebook/Festivals of Aloha
