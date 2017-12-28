The ninth annual Cooper Family Dance Workshop will take place at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Wednesday, Jan. 3. Sheryl Cooper and her daughters Calico and Sonora return to Maui with this unique and energetic dance class. The class will have three segments broken down into jazz, contemporary and hip hop. All proceeds benefit the Alice Cooper Solid Rock Foundation. $20 per segment or $45 for the whole night. Sign in at 4:45pm, class starts at 5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy Marnie Meuser