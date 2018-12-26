Annual Cooper Family Dance Workshop at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The 10th Annual Cooper Family Dance Workshop will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Wednesday, January 2nd. Sheryl Cooper and her daughters return to Maui to teach their unique, energetic, and fun dance workshop. This year, the workshop will also feature special guest dance teachers, Shauna Goddard and Sophia Oddi. The workshop has three sections: jazz, contemporary, and hip-hop. 100 percent of proceeds will go directly to the Solid Rock Foundation and The Rock Teen Center in Arizona. Call or go online for more info. $30-$45. Sign in at 5:15pm. Workshop at 5:30-9pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-280-0047; Alicecoopersolidrock.com

photo courtesy of Marnie Meuser