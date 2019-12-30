Annual Cooper Family Dance Workshop at Alexander Academy

The Cooper Family Dance Workshop will be at Alexander Academy on Thursday, January 2nd. For their 11th annual event, participants can look forward to another fun, energetic, and unique dance workshop taught by Sheryl Cooper and her daughters Calico and Sonora.The workshop includes three sections: 1.5 Hour Jazz, 1 Hour Contemporary, and 1 Hour Hip Hop. All proceeds benefit the Alice Cooper Solid Rock Foundation and the Rock Teen Center in Arizona. $30-$45. 4:30pm-8pm.Alexander Academy, (870 Haliʻimaile Rd.); 808-280-0047

