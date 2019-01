Anjelah Johnson’s More of Me Tour hits the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, January 18th. Johnson is originally from San Jose (Calif.), she was a cheerleader for the Oakland Raiders, and now she’s an actor, musician and an internet sensation. For her Maui show, you can definitely look forward to a huge night of comedy and LOL moments. $37.75-$159.75 (VIP). 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC