“An Irritation to a Murder Dinner Theatre” will be at Maui High School on Friday, April 12th and Saturday, April 13th. The stage production will also occur on two weekends in April (18th, 19th, 26th & 27th). The story is about Godfry Gatewood, a billionaire that dies at his wife’s dinner party. The guests arrive and Private Eye Nick Dashell is on the case, but will need the audience to help. Family-friendly. $7.50. Doors open at 6:30, show starts at 7pm. Maui High School, Building-B Courtyard, (660 South Lono Avenue, Kahului).

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui High School

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events