Enjoy ‘An Evening with Laura Cole’ at Pro-Arts Playhouse in Kihei on Thursday, November 14th. “OMG, Remember When?!” is Cole’s one-woman, poignant, cabaret-style comedic show. Get ready for musical theater, humorous nostalgia, and hilarious harmony. She’ll be joined on stage by Sal Godinez, Sara Jelley, and Danny M. $15. 7:30pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; proartsmaui.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/ProArts Maui
