Attend an Evening with David Sedaris at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Wednesday, January 23rd. Sedaris is most definitely one of America’s preeminent humor writers with his cultural euphemisms, satire, and political correctness. He’ll be reading original works, all-new readings, and recollections on stage at the MACC. There’ll also be a post show Q&A and book signing. $32 – $62. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org
photo courtesy of MACC
