A production of ‘Almost, Maine’ will take place at Seabury Hall on Saturday, February 23rd. It’s a romantic comedy full of student actors that are paired up to fall in or fall out of love. The play features a selection of Seabury’s high school students, and Andre Morissette has led the costume design students to create the period costumes. Directed by Sally Sefton, watch Maui’s rising theater talent grace the stage. $5-$12. 7pm. Seabury Hall, (480 Olinda Rd.); seaburyhall.org
photo courtesy of Andre Morissette
Comments