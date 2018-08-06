“Albatross – A Sailor’s Tale” will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center from Friday August 10th until Sunday August 12th. It’s a one man production that will explore themes of regret, isolation, and the interconnected relationship between humans and the natural world. The play will deliver a profound message about the effect of thoughtless actions on all living things. It’s written by Benjamin Evett and Matthew Spangler, directed by Jennifer Rose, and features acting by Frank Kane. $25. Showtimes are Friday at 7:30pm; Saturday at 3pm & 7:30pm, and Sunday at 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/MACC