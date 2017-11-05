Alan Clements in ‘Uncensored: Spiritually Incorrect’ at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

See Alan Clements in “Uncensored: Spiritually Incorrect” at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, Nov. 11. Born in Boston, Clements is an author, activist, investigative journalist, political and spiritual satirist. Clements is also one of the first Westerners to be ordained as a Buddhist monk in Myanmar. See him in his one-man show on Maui. $31-41. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy of Facebook/Alan Clements