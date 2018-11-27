‘Aladdin Jr.’ at ProArts Playhouse in Kihei

A production of “Aladdin Jr.” will be at ProArts Playhouse in Kihei from Friday, November 30th until Saturday, December 8th. Watch this classically enchanting Disney story become live on stage. The play will be full of Maui’s ProArts Youth Theater actors and a beautiful musical score. See who plays Aladdin, Jasmine, and the Genie in the lamp. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm. $8 – $15. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com
photo courtesy of ProArts
