Adaptations Dance Theater’s Dance Maui will happen at Keopuolani Regional Park on Saturday, Nov. 11. The festival will feature contemporary, modern, energetic Japanese, classical Indian Odissi, ballet, aerial arts, Congolese, contact improvisation and Hawaiian hula performances. Food and refreshments will be made available by the Gypsy Maui Food Truck, Vitali-Tea Kombucha and more. Bring a blanket or low backed beach chair, and there’s free parking at the War Memorial Complex. Free for kids 10 years and under, $12 General. 2-5pm. Keopuolani Regional Park, (700 Halia Nakoa St., Wailuku); Adaptationsdancetheater.com/dance-maui
Photo courtesy Facebook/Adaptations Dance Theater
