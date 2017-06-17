The 2017 “Bring It Home” Dance Concert will take place at Seabury Hall on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24. The annual event is Adaptation Dance Theater’s summer performance. The show will feature contemporary dance with local and guest artists. Opening night will also include a reception with pupus and refreshments, music and an artist after-party. $15-$55. 5:30pm. Seabury Hall, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-572-7235; Adaptationsdancetheater.com
Photo courtesy Facebook/Adaptations Dance Theater
