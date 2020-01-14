Check out “A Night of Comedy” with Ari Shaffir at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, January 17th. Shaffir is a stand-up comedian, actor, and popular podcaster. His show has been described as a “filthy puppet show without the puppets.” He’s ready to give Maui’s comedy crowd many LOL moments they can relish for a lifetime, and he’ll be joined on stage by Hawai‘i’s own, Chino LaForge. 18+. $40. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo credit Morgan Murphy

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments