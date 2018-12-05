See a “A Family Friendly Christmas” at Historic Iao Theater on Monday, December 10th. The program will feature Christmas songs performed by Maui Madrigale, a reading of Truman Capote’s “A Christmas Memory” performed by Paul Janes-Brown, and a reading of Dylan Thomas’ poem “A Child’s Christmas in Wales” by Rick Scheideman. They’ll also be collecting unwrapped Christmas toys for Friends of the Justice Center. 6:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com
photo courtesy of Flickr/Photographer
