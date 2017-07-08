9 to 5: The Musical will run at the Iao Theater from Friday, July 14 through Saturday, Aug. 26. Set in the late 1970s, the production is based on the 1980 film 9 to 5 that featured Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Watch the story unfold as three female co-workers are pushed to the boiling point by their sexist, bigoted, egotistical and hypocritical boss. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays 3pm. $20-40. 7:30pm. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

Photo courtesy of Facebook/Iao Theater