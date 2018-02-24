’39 Steps’ at ProArts Playhouse in Kihei

You can see the comedic thriller 39 Steps at ProArts Playhouse from Friday, Mar. 2 through Sunday, Mar. 18. Directed by Kristi Scott, the play requires just four actors–John Williams, Patty Lee Silva, Lina Krueger and Ross Young–to portray more than 150 characters. There will also be a plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers and some good old-fashioned romance. $26. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com
Photo: Jack Grace
Comments