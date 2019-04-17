The 2019 Dance Showcase is happening at Seabury Hall’s ‘A’ali’ikūhonua Creative Arts Center on Saturday, April 20th, 26th, 27th, and 28th. Directed by David Ward, see a re-staged student production of Common Change. In three movements, the dance travels from the beginning of life on a cellular level, transitions to the struggles that humans face in society, and rises from the ashes to find grace, balance, and harmony. Open seating. $3-$10. Showtimes: Friday and Saturdays at 7pm, Sunday at 3pm. ‘A’ali’ikūhonua Creative Arts Center, (Seabury Hall, Makawao); seaburyhall.org

photo credit Jack Grace

