2018 Mohala Mai at Maui Arts and Cultural Center 

The 2018 Mohala Mai event will happen at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, October 20th. It’s presented by Kumu Hula Napua Greig and Halau Na Lei Kaumaka O Uka (the champions of this year’s Merrie Monarch Festival). Surely, all guests in attendance can definitely count on a beautiful and memorable evening of hula and Hawaiian music. There’ll also be a pre-show silent auction in the Yokouchi Pavilion before the show (3:30pm). $36. 5:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC