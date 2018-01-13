The annual Maui Fringe Theater Festival will take place at the Iao Theater from Friday, Jan. 19 through Sunday, Jan. 21. Presented by Maui OnStage and Surf Rent Trucks, the festival offers many opportunities to see a variety of performing arts. See Too Old to Be This Young with Laura Hedli, Courted by Alison Hogan, Lawyers, Bombs and Death with Free Range Comedy, I Love Myself: The Masturbation Musical by Jaime Summers and When Trump Gets to Heaven. Go online for a complete list of shows and showtimes. $15. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

Photo courtesy Michael Pulliam