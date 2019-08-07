Check out the WFC 110 LIVE Cage Fights at War Memorial in Kahului on Saturday, August 10th. The night will surely be action packed with a roster full of MMA fighters. Pro Card: Kendall Grove vs Anthony Ruiz (195lbs), Zach Zane vs Fatu Tuitasi (155lbs), Chazz Moleta vs Evian Rodriguez (160lb), Kalehua Moniz vs Riquo Abadilla (125lbs), Tiani Valle vs Brooke Mayo (125lb). Amateur Card- Gabriel MK Vickers vs Ryan Carroll (145lbs), Rex Hazuka vs Isaiah Fonseca (185lbs), and more. All ages. $34-$110; Kids 2 and under are free (must sit on lap). 6:30pm. War Memorial Gymnasium, (700 Hali‘a Nakoa St., Kahului); worldfightingchampionships.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/WFC: World Fighting Championship

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events