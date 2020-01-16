Watch UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy on Maui

Watch UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy at various Maui venues on Saturday, January 18th. UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy (Cerrone) is an upcoming mixed martial arts event produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The event is taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and you can watch it streaming live at The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina, or at Mulligans on the Blue in Wailea. It’s the headlining event, and it’s expected to be nasty! Former two-division champion, Conor McGregor, will make his return to MMA against Donald Cerrone, the winningest fighter in UFC history (and the promotion’s record holder for most finishes). 5pm. The Dirty Monkey (844 Front St., Lahaina); thedirtymonkey.com; Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); mulligansontheblue.com

photo courtesy of bjpenn.com

