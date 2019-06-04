The Wa‘a Kiakahi Sailing Canoe Festival will happen at Ka‘anapali Beach from Friday, June 7th until Sunday, June 9th. For their 15th annual event, Maui’s canoe clubs and onlookers can welcome a series of six-member canoe crews from all the Hawaiian Islands. They’ll share history, sailing proficiency, and information about Hawaiian sailing traditions. Free. 8am-4pm each day. Ka‘anapali Beach; kaanapaliresort.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Kaanapali Beach Resort Assoc.
