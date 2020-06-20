Vertical Sports Maui Basketball Clinic

Vertical Sports Maui partners with the Hope Chapel Children’s Ministry for a basketball clinic in person on Saturday, June 25, at Hope Chapel in Kihei. Boys & girls age 6-12 years old will be learning basketball skills at all levels of experience. They’ll have some competitive drills before playing games. Afterwards there will be a short Bible message from Josh Duinker. No registration needed. Just show up at Hope Chapel at 6pm. This clinic is free! Donations to support is much appreciated. Please bring basketball if you have and a water bottle. All are welcome! Please invite other families with kids who could also join!

Images courtesy Vertical Sports Maui

Comments

comments