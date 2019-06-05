The Soundwave Project with Cabrinha Kitesurfing is happening from Saturday, June 8th until the end of Summer. Celebrating their 20th year in business, Cabrinha is launching the Maui Soundwave Project. It will present 10 hand painted ‘ukulele designed by Patrick Dunne and Pete Cabrinha. They will be for sale, and all proceeds will go directly to Surfrider Foundation Maui Chapter. For more information or event info, email or go online. [email protected]; cabrinhakites.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Cabrinha

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events