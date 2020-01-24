Super Bowl LIV – Chiefs battle the 49ers!

Going head to head for the first time in the BIG GAME, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will duke it out for the chance to become this year’s world champions at Super Bowl LIV. Kickoff is at 1:30pm Hawai‘i time, and if you’re looking for pupus and a place to watch the game, here’s a list of venues where you can kick it:

SUGAR BEACH EVENTS – Bar snacks for the Big Game! Who doesn’t love bar food every now and then? Snacks are perfect for watching the game or just chilling out with friends. In this class, learn to make some of the best classic bar foods around and relax with a couple of cocktails to wash it all down. Menu includes: nachos, wings, mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce, sliders, garlic cheese bread, spinach dip, crab dip, potato skins, macadamia nut shrimp, and baby back ribs. 21+. Two classes available: Saturday, Jan. 25 & Sunday, Jan. 26. 5:30-8pm. (85 N Kihei Rd.); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

RODEO GENERAL STORE – Super Bowl LIV specials: Stock up before the Big Game with 25 percent off all chips, dips, and soda, $10 wing baskets, and “deals on brews.” (3661 Baldwin Ave. Makawao); 808-572-1868.



MAUI ARTS AND CULTURAL CENTER – Come over to the MACC house and watch the BIG game! View indoors on the big screen or outside on a high-tech LED screen, OR BOTH! Why shop for snacks? Why cook? Why clean up? Food trucks including Three’s Bar & Grill, Pele’s Pizza Hawai‘i, The Corn Project, and Real Fruit Ice Cream Hawai‘i will be on hand selling ‘ono grindz and snacks, along with a full range of beverages and desserts. There’ll also be live entertainment before and after. All ages welcome. Free admission! Gates open at 12pm. (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

WAI BAR – Bring your favorite dish for the super sweet potluck Super Bowl party! Watch the Big Game, while playing fun games and enjoy some drink specials too. (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com



STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – Don’t miss a touchdown! There’ll be door prizes, with a grand prize of an Air Maui helicopter ride plus a free pupu buffet at half time. 21+. No cover charge. (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com



SUNSETS BAR & GRILL – Burgers, brews, and amazing ocean views with nine BIG screen TVs to cheer for your team. And there’s lots of food and drink specials with happy hour all day! (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Sunsetsbarandgrill.com



KAHALE’S – Potluck!!! Bring your best Super Bowl dish or try some of the amazing treats for $10 per plate. The Bud Light girls will be in the house, doing beer specials and as always, no cover! Get there early to reserve your seats. (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-215-9939; Kahales.com



SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – Come watch the Big Game on the outdoor lanai and share the Tiki Super Bowl sampler, a basket of wings with tiki fire sauce, mozzarella sticks, and crispy beer-battered shrimp. Plus margaritas, wells, Bloody Marys, and Pacifico drafts are $4 and PBR drafts are $3 until 6pm. (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – Offering food and drink specials while you cheer for your team. Call for table reservations. (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-250-8288; Mulligansontheblue.com

DOWN THE HATCH – Two MASSIVE screens and three BIG screens above the Bar with stadium-style seating perfect to watch the game. (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

SPANKY’S RIPTIDE – No seat has a bad view with 11 TVs to watch the Big Game, plus there’s drink and food specials all day! All seats available to reserve for $25 with $10 going towards your tab. (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2337; Spankysmaui.com

SURFSIDE WOODFIRE PIZZA – Cool off in the AC! They have four TVs and one 75-inch for great viewing of the game. There are beers, wines, Bloody Marys, mimosas, and food on special. Perfect time to try their Famous Shaka Bread! (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-793-2650; Surfsidepizzamaui.com



THE DIRTY MONKEY – Who will take home the title? With 13 large screen TVs and state of the art sound… what more could you ask for? There’ll also be Ocean Vodka and Firestone Walker drafts on specials. Tables are first come, first serve. Larger party reservations are also available. No cover. Doors: 12pm. (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

