Register for Paia Beachfest 2020 at Paia Youth & Cultural Center

Register for Paia Beachfest 2020 through the Paia Youth & Cultural Center website from Thursday, December 19th until Thursday, January 23rd, 2020. For their 23rd annual event, the family friendly celebration will showcase Maui’s youth bodyboarders and surfers. See style, tricks, and lots of barrel riding. Lunch will be provided for all competitors, and there’ll also be collectible t-shirts and swag bags. The event takes place on January 25th and 26th. $30 to enter and $10 per additional division. Pa‘ia Youth & Cultural Center, (28 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8354; pyccmaui.org

photo courtesy of Peter Swanzy

