Maui’s May Ride of Silence is happening on Saturday, May 18th. As part of the Global Ride of Silence, the event is a homage to cyclists that have been hit, injured, or killed on public roadways. Participants will ride 22 miles in silence from Kihei to Kahului and back. Cyclists are encouraged to wear white and after the ride there’ll be a group discussion and refreshments. Helmets are mandatory. RSVP in advance for more information. Donation based. 8:45am. Boss Frogs, (1770 S Kihei Rd.); mauibike.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Bicycling League

