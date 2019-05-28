Maui Time

You are here: Home / Entertainment / Sports Events / Maui Kite Fest at Kanaha Beach Park

Maui Kite Fest at Kanaha Beach Park

by Leave a Comment

Maui Kite Fest will be at Kanaha Beach Park on Saturday, June 1st and Sunday, June 2nd. For their second annual event, Maui’s water sports community and onlookers can enjoy a day full of competitions, expression sessions, kite racing, and foil. There’ll also be a beach clean up, yoga, food trucks, a beach party, and a luau. The opening party and registration is on May 31 at 6pm at Paia Bay Coffee with a special performance by Mishka. Go online for more info. 8am. Kanaha Beach Park, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Kahului); 808-572-6560; mauikitefest.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Kite Fest

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Comments

comments