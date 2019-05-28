Maui Kite Fest will be at Kanaha Beach Park on Saturday, June 1st and Sunday, June 2nd. For their second annual event, Maui’s water sports community and onlookers can enjoy a day full of competitions, expression sessions, kite racing, and foil. There’ll also be a beach clean up, yoga, food trucks, a beach party, and a luau. The opening party and registration is on May 31 at 6pm at Paia Bay Coffee with a special performance by Mishka. Go online for more info. 8am. Kanaha Beach Park, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Kahului); 808-572-6560; mauikitefest.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Kite Fest

