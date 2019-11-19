Maui Jim’s Maui Invitational at Lahaina Civic Center

Maui Jim’s Maui Invitational will be back at Lahaina Civic Center from Monday, November 25th until Wednesday, November 27th. Get ready for three days of action packed basketball matchups. The event will feature Georgia vs. Dayton, Virginia Tech vs. Michigan State, Kansas vs. Chaminade, BYU vs. UCLA, and more. Go online for tickets and a full schedule of events. Lahaina Civic Center, (1840 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy); mauiinvitational.com

