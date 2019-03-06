A Maui Cycle Ride & Potluck is happening at Kalama Park on Saturday, March 9th. Attendees will ride from Kalama Park Pavilion to the ‘Ahihi-Kina‘u Natural Area Reserve and back for a 19.3 mile ride. There’ll be scenic stops along the way, and a post-ride potluck back at the Kalama Park Pavilion. This ride is intended for intermediate to advanced cyclists who ride at an average speed of 12-14 mph. Go online for more info. 7:45-11am. Kalama Park Pavilion, (S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); Mauibike.org/maui- cycle-exploration

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Bicycling League

