Maui Cycle Exploration at Haycraft Park in Maalaea

Maui Cycle Exploration will meet at Haycraft Park in Maalaea on Saturday, March 14th. Open to both residents and visitors, the ride will head to Lahaina. The ride is a total of 29 miles, and will end with a group brunch at Betty’s Beach Cafe. This ride is open to advanced riders only. You must be comfortable with maintaining speeds of 12 to 14 mph. Pre-registration is required. Haycraft Park; mauibike.org/maui-cycle-exploration/

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Bicycling League

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

