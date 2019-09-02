 Intro to Golf at Waiehu Golf Course

Check out the four-week Intro to Golf workshop at Waiehu Golf Course starting on Saturday, September 7th. If you’ve always wanted to learn the game of golf, here’s a really cool opportunity. The classes are designed for beginning golfers with little to know experience. Students will learn golf fundamentals like putting, grip, posture, swing mechanics, etiquette, and more. Go online to register. $189. 10am. Waiehu Golf Course, (200 Halewaiu Rd.); 808 984-3231; ce.uhcc.hawaii.edu

photo courtesy of Flickr/Michael Allen

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events