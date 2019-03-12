Hawaii Jr. Golf Day will take place at various Maui Golf Courses on Saturday, March 16th. It’s a free and fun day for beginner and new junior golfers (ages 5-18) to learn from PGA and LPGA professionals. Golf clinics will take place at Ka’anapali Golf Courses, Kahili Golf Course, and Wailea Golf Club. Parents can also receive information about how to create a “Roadmap to Junior Golf.” Go online for more information. Free. 9am. Maui Golf Courses, (Island Wide); hsjga.org

photo courtesy of Flickr/Angela Bauer

