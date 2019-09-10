Golf Tournament & Ball Drop Fundraiser at Pukalani Country Club

There’s a Golf Tournament and Ball Drop Fundraiser at Pukalani Country Club on Saturday, September 14th. The golf tourney is an 18-hole, four-person, shotgun-start, best-ball scramble. Entry fee includes greens fee, cart fee, a swag bag, breakfast, and a hot lunch buffet. There’ll also be a prize drawing and awards ceremony. Event proceeds will go to Women Helping Women. Register online. $100/player. Check-in Breakfast is at 6am. Shotgun start is at 7am. Pukalani Country Club, (360 Pukalani St.); upcountrymauirotary.org
photo courtesy of Debra Lordan
For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events
Comments