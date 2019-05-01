The 7th Annual Golf Classic will be at Royal Kaanapali Golf Course on Sunday, May 5th. Presented by the Lahaina Town Action Committee, get ready for an exciting day on the greens! The public is invited to cheer on their favorite golf teams, and all proceeds benefit the Lahaina Junior Golf Association. Registration starts at 7am; the 18-hole, four-man scramble shotgun start is at 8am, and there’ll be a post event awards luncheon and silent auction at Roy’s Ka’anapali from 1-3pm. Fore! 7am. Royal Ka‘anapali Golf Course, 808-667-9193; visitlahaina.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/ Catalin Munteanu

